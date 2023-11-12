Chichester paused this morning to remember those who lost their lives in the two World Wars and other conflicts.

The main parade formed up along East Street at 10.30am on Sunday (November 12), before stepping off at 10.35 to make its way to the war memorial in Litten Gardens, where the standard bearers and wreath layers formed up ahead of the formal ceremony.

The main parade was followed by the Mayor and city council civic procession, who set off shortly afterwards. The city band stopped playing at 10.58am, at which point the main exhortation was given and the Garrison Artillery Volunteers Gun was fired and the iconic bugle call The Last Post was played, signalling the start of the annual two minute silence.

Once the remembrance ceremony is complete, wreath laying took place, the National Anthem was sung and a blessing was performed.

After the performance of Sussex By The Sea, the civic procession stepped off, which was shortly followed by the main parade.

