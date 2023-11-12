On Remembrance Sunday, November 12, the two-minute silence started on the first stroke of the town hall clock at 11am.

Worthing mayor Jon Roser and others laid wreaths for the fallen and take the salute at the March Past in front of the town hall at 11.30am, after the Remembrance service.

Mr Roser said: “I am extremely proud and humbled to represent my town and I would like to take this opportunity to say thank you to the many local organisations from Worthing and further afield who continue to support our annual Remembrance Service and Parade.”