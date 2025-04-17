In Pictures: Residents flock to seafront to enjoy Eastbourne Easter Market

Starting on Thursday, April 17 and running through the Easter weekend until Easter Monday, the market on Grand Parade offers a vast array of goods for both locals and tourists to peruse.

Among the stalls featured at the market include: world street food, homemade grocery foods, art, crafts, clothing and jewellery.

Stalls will be out by the seafront from 9am to 6pm on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Monday while on Sunday, the market will be running from 10am to 5pm.

1 . Easter Market on the seafront in Eastbourne on April 17 2025. Easter Market on the seafront in Eastbourne on April 17 2025. Photo: staff

2 . Easter Market on the seafront in Eastbourne on April 17 2025. The carpet gardens are pictured. Easter Market on the seafront in Eastbourne on April 17 2025. The carpet gardens are pictured. Photo: staff

3 . Easter Market on the seafront in Eastbourne on April 17 2025. Easter Market on the seafront in Eastbourne on April 17 2025. Photo: staff

4 . Easter Market on the seafront in Eastbourne on April 17 2025. Easter Market on the seafront in Eastbourne on April 17 2025. Photo: staff