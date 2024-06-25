In Pictures: Residents soak up summer excitement at Eastbourne's Summer in Little Chelsea

The free family event took place on 10am to 5pm on Saturday, June 22 on South Street and Grove Road.

Alongside tons of stalls selling toys, cakes, handmade gifts and a variety of refreshments and a huge line up of entertainment was enjoyed by hundreds of residents.

Children were welcomed to have a go at Tennis in the street with Set2Win or try their hand at Cricket with Eastbourne Cricket Club.

The Art House Owner and one of the Event Organisers, Lucy Hancock said: “This event is all about celebrating Little Chelsea and all our town, and community has to offer.

“This event couldn’t take place without Helen Zurek from Incredible Cake, Nigel Berry from Grove Road Cards, Cathy Sandell from Profile Hair and Beauty and Michelle Spirou from Urban Ground – so a huge thank you to everyone involved.”

