In Pictures: Residents soak up the sun at Eastbourne's Beach Life Music Festival

The family-friendly festival returned on July 13 – 14, and brought live music, street food, stalls and entertainment to the seafront.

This year, the event – which ran from 11am to 5pm each day – was held at the Bandstand for the first time following its refurbishment.

The new venue was chosen to bring Beach Life closer to other events taking place on the day, including the British Middle Distance Triathlon Championships, taking place on Sunday, July 14, and the popular seafront market.

The Bandstand stage also catered for all tastes from funk and soul to disco, rock and indie pop, while foodies were treated to a selection of street food at the festival, alongside drinks at the Bandstand bar.

Tribute acts headlined the festivities at the end of each day which included Viva 4 Ever - Spice Girls Tribute Show on Saturday; and Red Mick - Simply Red Tribute Show on Sunday.

1 . Eastbourne Beach Life Music Festival 2024 (Photo by Jon Rigby) Eastbourne Beach Life Music Festival 2024 (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

