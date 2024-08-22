In pictures: Road closed in East Sussex after van and motorcycle collide

The collision, which was first reported on the AA route planner website at 5.22pm, took place between Halland and East Hoathly.
Sussex Police and East Sussex Fire and Rescue have both been contacted for comment.
1 / 2
The collision, which was first reported on the AA route planner website at 5.22pm, took place between Halland and East Hoathly.
Sussex Police and East Sussex Fire and Rescue have both been contacted for comment.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.