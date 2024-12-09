In pictures: Santa makes appearance at Christmas on the Coast event in Hastings

It took place in the Stade Hall. As well as meeting the main man and exploring his secret present room, people were able to browse gift stalls selling Christmassy items, including Christmas cards and crackers from the hospice’s Retail and Lottery Teams. There was also a raffle and tombola as well as a refreshment stand offering lots of festive treats and drinks.
St Michael’s Hospice hosts the free Christmas on the Coast event every year, as way of raising funds and saying a big thank you to the community of Hastings and Rother for their continued support.
1. Christmas on the Coast in aid of St Michael's Hospice at Stade Hall in Hastings on December 7 2024.
2. Christmas on the Coast in aid of St Michael's Hospice at Stade Hall in Hastings on December 7 2024.
3. Christmas on the Coast in aid of St Michael's Hospice at Stade Hall in Hastings on December 7 2024.
4. Christmas on the Coast in aid of St Michael's Hospice at Stade Hall in Hastings on December 7 2024.
