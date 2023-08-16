In pictures: Sea themed community event brings magic to Sidley

A sea themed family event brought smiles to Sidley on Saturday when people gathered on the recreation ground to enjoy the free community event.

It included colourful sea themed performances and activities bringing together local and international performers including The Show Globe’s mesmerising “Sea Sphere” and “The Penguins” by Creature Encounters, whose delightful interactions were a real crowd pleaser.

Storytellers Xanthe Gresham and Kate Daisy Grant captivated the imagination with their maritime tales and well-known local performers entertained the crowd including Ben Watson as compere, stilt walker Dolly Delicious, hula artist Xena Flame and Stix Drummers. Local talent was very much displayed through the skilful majorette group Tornado Twirlstars and Morris dancers Rheda’s Dream.

Mermaids, sea monsters, sailors, pirates and Heart of Sidley’s mascot SID participated in the parade led by Stix Drummers, with the Mayor of Bexhill Lynn Brailsford and Cllr Sam Coleman judging the costume competition.

There was a BBQ organised by the Scouts and a number of local community stalls, who presented a host of engaging activities for children, including face painting, cricket games and arts and crafts, ensuring there was something for everyone to enjoy.

Linda Seddon, Heart of Sidley Partner, said: “Everyone I’ve seen or spoken to since the event, has said they absolutely loved it. This was our first summer fun day that we’ve been able to do since before lockdown, and we know how important it is for the local community to have opportunities to come together like this.”

Heart of Sidley Project Co-ordinator Tanya Vice said: “ SeaMagic Sidley was a wonderful opportunity for us to also be able to consult with the community on our proposed hub development and pitch improvements at Sidley Rec, from our levelling up fund success in partnership with Rother District Council and the De La Warr Pavilion. We’ve had such fantastic feedback from the community on SeaMagic Sidley, and it’s been good to see everyone enjoying it so much and getting involved in so many different ways.”

If you would like to find out more about Heart of Sidley or about getting involved, go to www.heartofsidley.co.uk. SeaMagic Sidley was a Heart of Sidley event, produced by 18 Hours.

Pictures by Sara-Lou Bowrey.

Have you read? Take a look inside this new table-top gaming centre that has opened in Hastings

Have you read? Hastings cafe with stunning views is closed and neglected

1 . Creature Encounters please photo credit Sara Lou Bowrey.jpg Creature Encounters by Sara Lou Bowrey Photo: sara-louise bowrey

2 . Ben Watson please photo credit Sara-Lou Bowrey.jpg Ben Watson by Sara-Lou Bowrey Photo: sara-louise bowrey

3 . The Sea Globe please photo credit Sara-Lou Bowrey.jpg The Sea Globe by Sara-Lou Bowrey Photo: Sara-Lou Bowrey