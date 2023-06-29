NationalWorldTV
In pictures: See how Yarnbombers have brightened up a Sussex village

Families are loving the East Preston Yarnbombers’ colourful display of chairs at Two Acres. We went along to see all the different designs and found a girl having a good old go on the drum!
Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 29th Jun 2023, 14:41 BST
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 14:44 BST

The Yarnbombers said: "We hope you enjoy it and will make you smile. Lots of really hard work from the team but lots of fun and laughs for us in creating this.”

See more here: Yarnbombers brighten up West Sussex village with summer display of cheerful chairs

East Preston Yarnbombers have created an enchanting picnic area with chairs that are beautifully-decorated knitted masterpieces

1. Two Acres

East Preston Yarnbombers have created an enchanting picnic area with chairs that are beautifully-decorated knitted masterpieces Photo: S Robards / Sussex World SR2306291

East Preston Yarnbombers have created an enchanting picnic area with chairs that are beautifully-decorated knitted masterpieces

2. Two Acres

East Preston Yarnbombers have created an enchanting picnic area with chairs that are beautifully-decorated knitted masterpieces Photo: S Robards / Sussex World SR2306291

East Preston Yarnbombers have created an enchanting picnic area with chairs that are beautifully-decorated knitted masterpieces

3. Two Acres

East Preston Yarnbombers have created an enchanting picnic area with chairs that are beautifully-decorated knitted masterpieces Photo: S Robards / Sussex World SR2306291

East Preston Yarnbombers have created an enchanting picnic area with chairs that are beautifully-decorated knitted masterpieces

4. Two Acres

East Preston Yarnbombers have created an enchanting picnic area with chairs that are beautifully-decorated knitted masterpieces Photo: S Robards / Sussex World SR2306291

