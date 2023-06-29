Families are loving the East Preston Yarnbombers’ colourful display of chairs at Two Acres. We went along to see all the different designs and found a girl having a good old go on the drum!
The Yarnbombers said: "We hope you enjoy it and will make you smile. Lots of really hard work from the team but lots of fun and laughs for us in creating this.”
1. Two Acres
East Preston Yarnbombers have created an enchanting picnic area with chairs that are beautifully-decorated knitted masterpieces Photo: S Robards / Sussex World SR2306291
2. Two Acres
3. Two Acres
4. Two Acres
