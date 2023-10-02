In pictures: Six fire engines called to blaze at Brighton property
East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to reports of the fire in Ivor Road, Woodingdean, at 9.28am this morning (Monday, October 2).
A spokesperson said: “There are currently firefighters and six fire engines from Preston Circus, Seaford, Roedean, Barcombe, Hove, [and] Newhaven in attendance as well as the incident control unit and aerial ladder platform.
“Please avoid the area and, if you are local, please keep windows and doors closed.”
At 10.50am an update was published by the fire service online that said the incident was being scaled back.