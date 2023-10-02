In pictures: Six fire engines called to blaze at Brighton property

BREAKING
Six fire engines from across East Sussex have been pictured tackling a blaze at a domestic property in Brighton.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 11:44 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 11:47 BST

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to reports of the fire in Ivor Road, Woodingdean, at 9.28am this morning (Monday, October 2).

A spokesperson said: “There are currently firefighters and six fire engines from Preston Circus, Seaford, Roedean, Barcombe, Hove, [and] Newhaven in attendance as well as the incident control unit and aerial ladder platform.

“Please avoid the area and, if you are local, please keep windows and doors closed.”

At 10.50am an update was published by the fire service online that said the incident was being scaled back.

The fire service in Ivor Road, Woodingdean, Brighton

1. The fire service in Ivor Road, Woodingdean, Brighton

The fire service in Ivor Road, Woodingdean, Brighton Photo: Eddie Mitchell

The fire service in Ivor Road, Woodingdean, Brighton

2. The fire service in Ivor Road, Woodingdean, Brighton

The fire service in Ivor Road, Woodingdean, Brighton Photo: Eddie Mitchell

The fire service in Ivor Road, Woodingdean, Brighton

3. The fire service in Ivor Road, Woodingdean, Brighton

The fire service in Ivor Road, Woodingdean, Brighton Photo: Eddie Mitchell

The fire service in Ivor Road, Woodingdean, Brighton

4. The fire service in Ivor Road, Woodingdean, Brighton

The fire service in Ivor Road, Woodingdean, Brighton Photo: Eddie Mitchell

