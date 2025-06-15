Kicking off at 5pm and continuing on until 11pm, Music at Murrell’s Field has been a popular annual event for several years, and this time was no different.

With hot food, cold drinks and plenty of children’s entertainment on offer, this year’s event saw leading Madness tribute act Complete Madness take to the stage for a night of Ska-fuelled fun.

Other acts included a high-energy performance by Murdoch’s Crazy Eyes, Olly Murr tribute act James WIlliam, performing as Only Olly, and a unique 7-piece jazz funk band called Irreverent Elephant.

And best of all, it’s all for a good cause. Organised by the Barnham and Eastergate Community Trust with an eye to feeding back into the community, all monies raised go right back into the Trust’s vital work.

Images by 1981Photographer.

1 . In pictures: smiles all round as Music at Murrell's Field returns James Williams as OnlyOlly. Photo: 1981Photographer

2 . In pictures: smiles all round as Music at Murrell's Field returns The crowds were dancing into the night. Photo: 1981Photographer

3 . In pictures: smiles all round as Music at Murrell's Field returns Complete Madness -a leading Madness tribute act - headlined this year's show. Photo: 1981Photographer

4 . In pictures: smiles all round as Music at Murrell's Field returns The event is organised by the Barnham and Eastergate Community Trust. Photo: 1981Photographer