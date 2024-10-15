In pictures: Smoke billows from high-rise building in Bognor Regis as firefighters simulate emergency incident

The training exercise, which involved seven fire engines and several dozen officers drawn from teams across the county, took place from 7pm to 9pm simulated a fire and rescue response to a fire in a high-rise building.
Officers raced to the seventh floor of the building in order to extinguish a simulated fire and ‘rescue’ a member of the public trapped in the flames.
Addressing the public before the exercise, Richard Munday, Station Manager at Bognor Fire Station, said: “Fire crews regularly carry out theoretical training and are well versed in understanding the nuances and varying risks of the buildings in their station areas, but being able to train in a realistic environment offers additional insights which are valuable for our crews.”
One member of the public who lived nearby, said she learned about the exercise while simulation unfold, adding that it made her feel ‘safe’ to know firefighters work so hard to sharpen their skills:”It’s absolutely brilliant. We know that we’re safe, and that they’ve got the resources to do what they need.”