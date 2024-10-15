Fire and Rescue teams attended from across West Sussex for the exercise.Fire and Rescue teams attended from across West Sussex for the exercise.
In pictures: Smoke billows from high-rise building in Bognor Regis as firefighters simulate emergency incident

By Connor Gormley
Published 15th Oct 2024, 12:16 BST
Smoke billowed from the seventh floor of Bognor’s Fitzleet House last night (October 14), as fire and rescue teams from across Sussex simulated an emergency incident.

The training exercise, which involved seven fire engines and several dozen officers drawn from teams across the county, took place from 7pm to 9pm simulated a fire and rescue response to a fire in a high-rise building.

Officers raced to the seventh floor of the building in order to extinguish a simulated fire and ‘rescue’ a member of the public trapped in the flames.

Addressing the public before the exercise, Richard Munday, Station Manager at Bognor Fire Station, said: “Fire crews regularly carry out theoretical training and are well versed in understanding the nuances and varying risks of the buildings in their station areas, but being able to train in a realistic environment offers additional insights which are valuable for our crews.”

One member of the public who lived nearby, said she learned about the exercise while simulation unfold, adding that it made her feel ‘safe’ to know firefighters work so hard to sharpen their skills:”It’s absolutely brilliant. We know that we’re safe, and that they’ve got the resources to do what they need.”

The exercise was designed to prepare fire and rescue teams for an incident in a high rise building - like Fitzleet House in Bognor Regis.

1. Firefighters keep their skills sharp with high-rise training exercise in Bognor Regis

The exercise was designed to prepare fire and rescue teams for an incident in a high rise building - like Fitzleet House in Bognor Regis. Photo: Connor Gormley

Teams raced to the seventh floor to extinguish the simulated flames.

2. Firefighters keep their skills sharp with high-rise exercise in Bognor Regis

Teams raced to the seventh floor to extinguish the simulated flames. Photo: Connor Gormley

The exercise was designed to produce an immersive, true-to-life experience for the firefighters.

3. Firefighters keep their skills sharp with high-rise exercise in Bognor Regis

The exercise was designed to produce an immersive, true-to-life experience for the firefighters. Photo: Connor Gormley

Firefighters were encouraged to treat the exercise like a real incident

4. Firefighters keep their skills sharp with high-rise exercise in Bognor Regis

Firefighters were encouraged to treat the exercise like a real incident Photo: Connor Gormley

