In pictures: Snooker legend Dennis Taylor visits Eastbourne for fundraiser

Snooker legend Dennis Taylor was in Eastbourne last week (Friday, September 15) to help raise money for an East Sussex-based charity.

More than 200 business leaders came together at the Grand Hotel for the annual Best of British Eastbourne event in aid of the Children’s Respite Trust.

Best of British is a Sussex-based events company that specialises in corporate fundraising lunches and dinners. Since 2009, with the support of the business community and celebrity guests, these events have collectively raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for a range of worthy causes.

At this latest event guests were joined by the former snooker world champion and commentator.

During the event Taylor shared his story of coming from humble beginnings, growing up in a small house with his four brothers and four sisters in Northern Ireland, before moving to England where his uncle taught him how to play snooker.

The event raised more than £10,000, which will allow the charity to continue to help families of children with complex medical needs, learning or physical disabilities by offering care options that allow those taking care of their loved ones to have a break.

Whether it is providing support at home, or funding an external activity, the charity is dedicated to helping families to take time for themselves.

Attendees included leaders from a range of local businesses including Sussex-based law firm Mayo Wynne Baxter, Seico Insurance and Mortgages, Handelsbanken, Rubix VT and Sussex Business Times Magazine.

CEO of Best of British Events Ryan Heal said: “We are passionate about creating environments for business leaders to network, while having the opportunity to learn, gain insight and inspiration from the stories of some of Britain’s greatest sports legends.

“It was fantastic to meet Dennis Taylor and hear directly from him about his career journey and what contributed to him becoming one of the greatest snooker players of all time.

“We are extremely grateful to our guests who, through this event, have helped us to raise thousands of pounds which will go directly to supporting the fantastic work that The Children’s Respite Trust provides to so many families across the region.”

