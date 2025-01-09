Residents and motorists described ‘horrific’ conditions, as the Arctic temperatures brought the wintry conditions in the early evening just before rush hour.

Some people said it took them several hours to get to their destinations.

The snow showers fell in parts of Hastings and St Leonards, as well as Battle. Other parts of the town saw heavy rain and sleet.

Liv Wells said: “I drove home from work through Herstmonceux and Ninfield and it was horrific. I was sliding around, even in first gear.”

Gill Lane said her son was trying to get home from Plumpton College in the snowy weather, and that it took him ‘nearly two hours to get from Plumpton to Lewes’.

Debbie Sinteff said a friend of hers was stuck in traffic for an hour in Battle.

Elizabeth Lawton said it took her two and a half hours to travel from the High Street in Battle to Silverhill in St Leonards.

The snow hit much of Sussex, as well as Hastings and Battle yesterday evening, causing gridlock on several roads across the county.

Motorists on the A27 in and around Brighton were hit particularly badly, with several reporting that it took three to five hours to travel to neighbouring towns.

A yellow weather warning for ice is in place for most of Sussex today (Thursday, January 9).

The Met Office has now issued a warning for ice, stating that the conditions ‘are likely to increase the chance of accidents and injuries’.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: “Surfaces have been left wet and cold following Wednesday evening's rain and snow.

“While some surfaces may dry out before they freeze, it is likely that many untreated surfaces may become icy and hazardous overnight into Thursday morning - this will tend to happen sooner in the west, some eastern areas perhaps marginal for freezing.

“Icy stretches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths are likely to increase the chance of accidents and injuries.”

1 . Snow Amanda Hodd.jpg Snow fell in Hastings, St Leonards and Battle. Picture: Amanda Hodd Photo: Amanda Hodd

2 . Snow Gemma Campbell.jpg Snow on The Ridge. Picture: Gemma Campbell Photo: Gemma Campbell

3 . Snow Collette Iglinski.jpg Snow fell in Hastings, St Leonards and Battle. Picture: Collette Iglinski Photo: Collette Iglinski