In Pictures: South Downs village fun day proves biggest fundraiser ever for local primary school

A South Downs village fun day proved to be the biggest fundraiser ever held for a local primary school.

Nearly £3,000 was raised from the Thakeham Fun Day, organised by Friends of Thakeham School – known as FOTS – who worked tirelessly to create their first, all-community event which included as many local charities as possible.

Music was provided by a live band – Voyager Classic Rock – and songs from the school choir led by deputy head Emma Hopkins.

There were 23 business stalls ranging from cakes and wildlife houses to pony rides and book stalls along with a Krazy Krufts dog show.

Storrington and District Classic Sportscar Enthusiasts – SADCASE – made an appearance with an assortment of classic and sports cars. There was also an array of games including Tin Can Alley with Nerf guns, hot wheels stunt jumps, welly throwing, a coconut shy, Scalextrics and more.

The bar and refreshments were run by Thakeham Community Events, a non-profit group of individuals who work voluntarily to support local events, including Thakeham Rocks (July 8) and spectacular Halloween fireworks.

All products for the fun day were locally sourced and there was sponsorship from local businesses.

A spokesperson for the FOTS said: “In total £2,920.50 was made on the day which will go towards an outside teaching environment, benefiting the children of Thakeham Primary School for years to come.”

