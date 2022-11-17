South Heighton Bonfire Society celebrated its 20th anniversary at its annual village bonfire night.

The torchlit procession took place on Saturday, November 12, and saw more than 240 members marching together with many other vising societies from across the district.

They were also joined by drumming groups Earthquake and Pentacle, as those in attendance witnessed the first procession to take place for two years, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The procession started from The Flying Fish pub in Denton and meandered through the streets to South Heighton, pausing for a break at The Hampden Arms, the society’s headquarters, before heading off down the hill to The Hollow fire site for the bonfire and firework display.

Florence West, a spokesperson for the society, said: “As a small village society, we would like to thank members of the public that came out to support us and lined the streets for our night.

“The fireworks lit up the sky beautifully and were enjoyed by lots of families on what turned out to be a dry night.

"Bonfire is a huge part of our village and it’s something we all love and are proud of. We can’t do it alone and we would like to thank the businesses that always step up and supply us with essentials: Travis Perkins Tool Hire in Newhaven for the supply of fencing, Tomsetts of Newhaven for the pallets for the bonfire, Nevill Juvenile Bonfire Society for the fabulous firework display, and the firemen from Newhaven for their cooperation. See you all again in 2023.”

1. JPSEnews-17-11-2022-South Heighton Bonfire Night-SSX1.jpg South Heighton Bonfire Society celebrated its 20th anniversary at its annual village bonfire night. Photo: Harvey Dickins Photo Sales

