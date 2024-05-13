In Pictures: Spring Water Festival returns to Eastbourne seafront for 2024

The annual ten day festival includes numerous events for all ages and interests – from walks visiting the refill stations, a Big Beach Clean event, creating Mandalas made from beach litter debris, a pilgrimage, art exhibitions, health and well-being events and an Eco Fair.

The festival will close this year on Sunday, May 19, with a closing ceremony at Holywell from 3pm to 4.30pm.

Past events have included art exhibitions and workshops, a conference, music concerts, film screenings, opera workshops, creative writing, walking, swimming, watersports and a pilgrimage.

Beer and Cider by the Sea 2024 will also be on Eastbourne seafront next weekend when the annual event will kick off on Friday, May 17, and will continue through to Sunday, May 19.

1 . Spring Water Festival Eco Fair on Western Lawns (Photo by Jon Rigby) Spring Water Festival Eco Fair on Western Lawns (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

