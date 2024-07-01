In Pictures: St Helens Wood Summer Fayre

There was a good turn-out and attractions included a barbecue and cake stall as well as a performance from RX Morris dancers. Uncle Bumble provided entertainment for children.

The event helped to raise funds for the upkeep and maintenance of the area of ancient woodland.

St Helens Wood is a beautiful 104 acre estate situated in the heart of Hastings. The shelter provided by the ancient gill woodland, the rare lowland meadows and abundant freshwater ponds support a rich and diverse selection of wildlife.

Most of the site was designated a Local Nature Reserve in 1988 and is made up of over 53% lowland meadow, the rest being woodland.

The woodlands support fine examples of ash, beech, oak and yew, some of which may have been saplings in Napoleonic times. In certain areas over 100 different species of plants have been recorded, some of which are now in decline in the UK.

