In pictures: St Leonards beach huts covered in graffiti
Published 31st Aug 2024, 10:17 BST
Graffiti has appeared on more than 40 beach huts in St Leonards.
The huts along Bulverhythe beach have been covered with several graffiti tags.
These pictures were taken this morning (Saturday, August 31), which shows the extent of the graffiti on the huts.
A graffiti tag is a graffiti artist's signature, which is usually a pseudonym or logo, all one colour, that appears in a public place.
1. Graffiti on Bulverhythe Beach Huts pictured on August 31.
Graffiti on Bulverhythe Beach Huts pictured on August 31. Photo: staff
2. Graffiti on Bulverhythe Beach Huts pictured on August 31.
Graffiti on Bulverhythe Beach Huts pictured on August 31. Photo: staff
3. Graffiti on Bulverhythe Beach Huts pictured on August 31.
Graffiti on Bulverhythe Beach Huts pictured on August 31. Photo: staff
4. Graffiti on Bulverhythe Beach Huts pictured on August 31.
Graffiti on Bulverhythe Beach Huts pictured on August 31. Photo: staff