In pictures: St Leonards Frost Fair returns
Crowds turned out to watch the magical St Leonards Frost Fair yesterday (Saturday, November 25).
By Richard Gladstone
Published 26th Nov 2023, 10:49 GMT
Updated 26th Nov 2023, 10:53 GMT
Blessed with sunny weather, the annual event saw a colourful procession of fairy tale characters winding through the streets, which featured characters like the Snow Queen and her court and a giant and fur clad wildman, led by drummers.
The procession left Christ Church at noon and went along the lower part of Norman Road and up Western Road, before finishing at Kings Road, where a winter street market was held, offering shoppers a chance to buy some unique Christmas gifts.
Entertainment was also provided by Winter Warmers Border Morris team.
1 / 12