In pictures: Staplecross Bonfire celebrations

Societies from across Sussex, including Hastings, Battle, Robertsbridge, Lewes and Rye, descended on the village to take part in the festivities. The procession was led by Ewhurst and Staplecross Bonfire Society in their distinctive black and white clown face-paint.

The long procession made its way to the playing field where a huge bonfire was lit and a firework display took place. There was also a fun fair and refreshment stalls on the playing field for people to enjoy.

This Saturday (November 2) the bonfire spotlight switches to Battle, which has one of the oldest traditions in the country.

Pictures by Andrew Clifton.

1 . Ewhurst and Staplecross Bonfire 2024. Photo by Andrew Clifton. Ewhurst and Staplecross Bonfire 2024. Photo by Andrew Clifton. Photo: Andrew Clifton

