In Pictures: Stormy sea at Hastings

Thursday’s storm saw rough seas and heavy waves at Hastings

High winds early on Thursday morning saw some damage being caused with trees down and parts of Fairlight, Guestling and Icklesham without power, but the town missed the full force of the storm as it pushed just south of us.

Kevin Boorman captured these photos of the sea at high tide, around lunchtime. He said: “I have seen the sea rougher, and higher, but it was still quite dramatic, although Ciaran had abated a bit by then.

1 . Rough seas at Hastings Rough seas at Hastings Photo: Kevin Boorman

2 . Rough seas at Hastings Rough seas at Hastings Photo: Kevin Boorman

3 . Rough seas at Hastings Rough seas at Hastings Photo: Kevin Booorman