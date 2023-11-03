BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

In Pictures: Stormy sea at Hastings

Thursday’s storm saw rough seas and heavy waves at Hastings
By Andy Hemsley
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 09:12 GMT

High winds early on Thursday morning saw some damage being caused with trees down and parts of Fairlight, Guestling and Icklesham without power, but the town missed the full force of the storm as it pushed just south of us.

Kevin Boorman captured these photos of the sea at high tide, around lunchtime. He said: “I have seen the sea rougher, and higher, but it was still quite dramatic, although Ciaran had abated a bit by then.

Have you read? Hastings town centre pub faces ruin after being flooded for the second time this year

Have you read? 37 pictures of the devastation caused in Hastings and St Leonards by the great storm of 1987

Rough seas at Hastings

1. Rough seas at Hastings

Rough seas at Hastings Photo: Kevin Boorman

Rough seas at Hastings

2. Rough seas at Hastings

Rough seas at Hastings Photo: Kevin Boorman

Rough seas at Hastings

3. Rough seas at Hastings

Rough seas at Hastings Photo: Kevin Booorman

Rough seas at Hastings

4. Rough seas at Hastings

Rough seas at Hastings Photo: Kevin Boorman

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:HastingsSt Leonards