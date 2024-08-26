One of the Rotary Club’s premier charity fundraising events of the year, the carnival took place earlier today (August 26) from 12pm to 1pm, and gave members of the public a chance to raise money for a range of Rotary Club-supported causes.

Featuring everything from hot food to live music, a car show to children's games, the carnival is a mainstay on Worthing’s yearly calendar, and has remained a firm favourite with locals since its inaugural event in 1921.

Rotary Club volunteers were on hand with collection buckets to take cash from generous residents, all of which feeds back into the carnival’s annual budget and helps the Rotary Club itself continue to work with the community.

1 . In pictures: fun in the sun as Worthing Rotary Carnival returns In pictures: fun in the sun as Worthing Rotary Carnival returns Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2 . In pictures: fun in the sun as Worthing Rotary Carnival returns In pictures: fun in the sun as Worthing Rotary Carnival returns Photo: Eddie Mitchell

3 . In pictures: fun in the sun as Worthing Rotary Carnival returns In pictures: fun in the sun as Worthing Rotary Carnival returns Photo: Eddie Mitchell

4 . In pictures: fun in the sun as Worthing Rotary Carnival returns In pictures: fun in the sun as Worthing Rotary Carnival returns Photo: Eddie Mitchell