Sussex is experiencing its first heatwave of the summer following a wet spring.

The hot weather is set to continue but will start to cool down later in the week, according to the Met Office.

It will be warm overnight tonight (Tuesday, June 25) and will be very hot tomorrow (Wednesday, June 26).

The Met Office said: “Any fog and low cloud will soon clear to give a fine day with light winds and plenty of sunshine. Very warm or even hot in places. The maximum temperature will be 31°C.”

The outlook for Thursday (June 27) to Saturday (June 29) is expected to see increasing clouds and breezy weather but is likely to be dry on Thursday.

It will still be very warm in the east but will be much cooler on Friday (June 28) and Saturday with sunny spells, the Met Office added.

Brighton beach on June 25, 2024 during the heatwave.

