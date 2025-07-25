In pictures: Sussex children's charity holds big Celebration Day

This year’s theme was time travel with fantastic characters and costumes from the ice age to the future.

The highlight of the day is the parade which sees staff and students proceed through the grounds watched by family and friends as the charity marks the end of the school year.

Chief Executive Gareth Germer said: “Celebration Day is a very proud day for everyone connected to Chailey. It is one of the few opportunities in the year to get everyone together. It is a chance to celebrate the achievements of the young people and thank everyone at CHF from teachers to volunteers for everything they do to support and nurture our students.”

The children and young people are recognised for what they have achieved during the academic year. Certificates are awarded for advances in communication and mobility skills. It is a wonderful day for families as they mark the milestones in their child’s education at Chailey.

Vicki Preece is mum to Faith who was awarded certificates for improvements in her mobility, coordination and concentration. Faith who is blind and deaf is now 6 and has been at CHF for 3 years.

Vicki said: “Celebration Day is such an emotional day for us. We are so grateful to the staff at Chailey who make these advances possible. They may be small steps – sometimes literally – but they are giant leaps for children like Faith”.

Vicki continued to say that Chailey Heritage has changed the lives of the whole family: “Chailey is giving Faith the chance to be the best she can be – and in turn that has had a huge effect on the family. We live each day to the full and make sure every day is a Celebration Day for Faith.”

Chailey Heritage Foundation is a charity providing education, care and transition services to children and young adults with complex physical disabilities. Their mission is to give disabled children and young adults every opportunity to pursue their fullest potential.

1 . Chailey Heritage Celebration Day Chailey Heritage Celebration Day Photo: supplied

2 . Chailey Heritage Celebration Day Chailey Heritage Celebration Day Photo: supplied

3 . Chailey Heritage Celebration Day Chailey Heritage Celebration Day Photo: supplied