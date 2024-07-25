In pictures: Sussex children's charity holds celebration day event

The recent event was marked with a colourful parade to highlight the animals that live on the charity’s therapeutic farm.

Patchwork Farm is just one of the unique facilities at CHF that help maximise the abilities of the children and young people living with the most complicated neuro and physical disabilities.

Celebration Day marks the end of the school year and recognises the achievements of the students and the young adults who live in the on-site bungalows and those who attend the charity’s Hub and

Leisure Skills Centre.

Helped by the staff and volunteers, the children and young adults spend weeks designing and creating their costumes, and decorating their wheelchairs and walkers.

Chailey Heritage Foundation’s Chief Executive, Gareth Germer, said: “Celebration Day is an important day in the Chailey calendar when everyone gets together to celebrate. We believe it is really important to recognise the achievements of the young people.

Here, small improvements have a big impact, not just for the young people but for their families and the whole Chailey team. It is our mission to ensure that everyone gets every opportunity to reach

their full potential.”

Awards were presented throughout the day to celebrate the remarkable achievements of every young person. These included taking the first few steps in the hydrotherapy pool to using eye

movement to communicate via a computer.

Gareth added: “Quite rightly, the young people take centre stage for this event, but we are also celebrating our staff, volunteers and families who dedicate themselves to helping students live their best lives. This fantastic teamwork makes Chailey an exceptional place of which we are so proud.”

Although Celebration Day marks the end of the school year at Chailey Heritage, the work of the charity continues through the LSC and the on-site supported living. At Patchwork Farm – the animals

can expect plenty of visitors over the summer.

Farm Manager, Lesley Barcock, said: “Our students benefit so much from their interactions with the farm animals. We have exciting plans for the Farm in the coming months which will mean we can share these fantastic facilities with our community. So, we will have even more to celebrate at Chailey.”

Have you read? In 70 pictures: Pirates take over a Sussex town

Have you read? Kids go free on Sussex steam railway attraction this summer

1 . Chailey Heritage Celebration Day Chailey Heritage Celebration DayPhoto: supplied

2 . Chailey Heritage Celebration Day Chailey Heritage Celebration DayPhoto: Chris Pascoe

3 . Chailey Heritage Celebration Day Chailey Heritage Celebration DayPhoto: Chris Pascoe

4 . Chailey Heritage Celebration Day Chailey Heritage Celebration DayPhoto: Chris Pascoe