In Pictures: Sussex city street cordoned off as police attend 'serious incident'

A street has been in a Sussex city centre has been cordoned off today (October 9) by police following a ‘serious incident’ overnight.
By Sam Pole
Published 9th Oct 2023, 08:59 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 09:00 BST

Trafalgar Street in North Laine in Brighton has been closed off since before 7am following a ‘serious incident’ overnight.

A hoodie with blood on it, first aid kit and drops of blood have been seen on the pavement.

Sussex Police have been approached for comment.

