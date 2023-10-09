A street has been in a Sussex city centre has been cordoned off today (October 9) by police following a ‘serious incident’ overnight.
Trafalgar Street in North Laine in Brighton has been closed off since before 7am following a ‘serious incident’ overnight.
A hoodie with blood on it, first aid kit and drops of blood have been seen on the pavement.
Sussex Police have been approached for comment.
1. In Pictures: Sussex city street cordoned off as police attend 'serious incident'
In Pictures: Sussex city street cordoned off as police attend 'serious incident' Photo: Eddie Mitchell
2. In Pictures: Sussex city street cordoned off as police attend 'serious incident'
In Pictures: Sussex city street cordoned off as police attend 'serious incident' Photo: Eddie Mitchell
3. In Pictures: Sussex city street cordoned off as police attend 'serious incident'
In Pictures: Sussex city street cordoned off as police attend 'serious incident' Photo: Eddie Mitchell
4. In Pictures: Sussex city street cordoned off as police attend 'serious incident'
In Pictures: Sussex city street cordoned off as police attend 'serious incident' Photo: Eddie Mitchell