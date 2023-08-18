In pictures: Sussex Police officers investigate after Bognor Regis man in his seventies hospitalised by dog attack
Two Rottweilers were shot by armed police units earlier today (August 18), after hospitalising a Bognor Regis man in his seventies.
By Connor Gormley
Published 18th Aug 2023, 14:27 BST
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 14:31 BST
In a statement published to Facebook, a spokesperson said officers have traced the dogs – both of which are now dead – back to their owners and an investigation into the circumstances of the attack has been launched.
The man, who was attacked near Lewes Close at about 9.50am this morning, is in hospital receiving treatment, having been seriously injured during the attack.
See photos from the scene below.
1. SUSSEX NEWS AND PICTURES - [email protected] - 012 73 93 02 02
Police have shot and killed two dogs after an elderly man was attacked in the street.
The man, in his 70s, suffered serious injuries following the mauling in Bognor Regis this morning (Friday).
Sussex Police confirmed firearms officers shot dead two animals believed to be Rottweilers.
The owners have been traced, a spokesman said.
Chief Superintendent Alex Geldart said: “We acknowledge the distressing nature of this incident and would like to assure the community that there is no further risk associated with it.
“The victim’s family are receiving support by specialist officers.
“This is a fast-moving investigation and enquiries are underway to establish the exact circumstances of what happened.
“We are aware this happened in a residential area and we’re urging anyone with information – including mobile or CCTV footage – to please contact us quoting Op Byfleet.
“You can report it online or call 101.”
The shooting has been referred to the IOPC as a matter of course police said. 18-7-23
SUSSEX NEWS AND PICTURES - [email protected] - 012 73 93 02 02
Police have shot and killed two dogs after an elderly man was attacked in the street. Photo: eddie Mitchell
2. SUSSEX NEWS AND PICTURES - [email protected] - 012 73 93 02 02
Police have shot and killed two dogs after an elderly man was attacked in the street.
The man, in his 70s, suffered serious injuries following the mauling in Bognor Regis this morning (Friday).
Sussex Police confirmed firearms officers shot dead two animals believed to be Rottweilers.
The owners have been traced, a spokesman said.
Chief Superintendent Alex Geldart said: “We acknowledge the distressing nature of this incident and would like to assure the community that there is no further risk associated with it.
“The victim’s family are receiving support by specialist officers.
“This is a fast-moving investigation and enquiries are underway to establish the exact circumstances of what happened.
“We are aware this happened in a residential area and we’re urging anyone with information – including mobile or CCTV footage – to please contact us quoting Op Byfleet.
“You can report it online or call 101.”
The shooting has been referred to the IOPC as a matter of course police said. 18-7-23
SUSSEX NEWS AND PICTURES - [email protected] - 012 73 93 02 02
Police have shot and killed two dogs after an elderly man was attacked in the street. Photo: eddie Mitchell
3. SUSSEX NEWS AND PICTURES - [email protected] - 012 73 93 02 02
Police have shot and killed two dogs after an elderly man was attacked in the street.
The man, in his 70s, suffered serious injuries following the mauling in Bognor Regis this morning (Friday).
Sussex Police confirmed firearms officers shot dead two animals believed to be Rottweilers.
The owners have been traced, a spokesman said.
Chief Superintendent Alex Geldart said: “We acknowledge the distressing nature of this incident and would like to assure the community that there is no further risk associated with it.
“The victim’s family are receiving support by specialist officers.
“This is a fast-moving investigation and enquiries are underway to establish the exact circumstances of what happened.
“We are aware this happened in a residential area and we’re urging anyone with information – including mobile or CCTV footage – to please contact us quoting Op Byfleet.
“You can report it online or call 101.”
The shooting has been referred to the IOPC as a matter of course police said. 18-7-23
SUSSEX NEWS AND PICTURES - [email protected] - 012 73 93 02 02
Police have shot and killed two dogs after an elderly man was attacked in the street. Photo: eddie Mitchell
4. SUSSEX NEWS AND PICTURES - [email protected] - 012 73 93 02 02
Police have shot and killed two dogs after an elderly man was attacked in the street.
The man, in his 70s, suffered serious injuries following the mauling in Bognor Regis this morning (Friday).
Sussex Police confirmed firearms officers shot dead two animals believed to be Rottweilers.
The owners have been traced, a spokesman said.
Chief Superintendent Alex Geldart said: “We acknowledge the distressing nature of this incident and would like to assure the community that there is no further risk associated with it.
“The victim’s family are receiving support by specialist officers.
“This is a fast-moving investigation and enquiries are underway to establish the exact circumstances of what happened.
“We are aware this happened in a residential area and we’re urging anyone with information – including mobile or CCTV footage – to please contact us quoting Op Byfleet.
“You can report it online or call 101.”
The shooting has been referred to the IOPC as a matter of course police said. 18-7-23
SUSSEX NEWS AND PICTURES - [email protected] - 012 73 93 02 02
Police have shot and killed two dogs after an elderly man was attacked in the street. Photo: eddie Mitchell