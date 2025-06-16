In pictures: Take a look inside new shop that has opened in Hastings

The Emporium of Beautiful Things, in Waldegrave Street has been opened by friends Beverley and Andrea after they met at a craft event.

Andrea makes beautiful things from spoons and old cutlery, while Beverley was running a business called Inside and Garden

Beverley explained: “We met at an event and in the midst of the mayhem hit it off. After a conversation found we both had a similar vision of having a shop and from this The emporium of beautiful things was born. We looked at several premises and when we came here we thought this is the place for us. We just like it. It has a nice vibe and people here are so friendly.”

The shop will also be showcasing other crafters and small businesses that make unique items such as gin, candles, cards, gifts and so much more.

There will be a crafter of the month where each month they invite local talent to showcase their wares, with the aim of giving local small businesses a chance to shine.

The opening event saw a ribbon being cut by Miss Hastings. There was live music and gin tasting with Copperpot Gin.

