In pictures: Take a look inside the newly re-opened HMV in Hastings
The popular shop has been back for just over a week now and has changed quite a bit from how it used to look. We were quite impressed with the improvements, with the shop seeming to offer a wider selection than ever.
It still offers a wide range of vinyl, CD’S, and film media, including Blu-rays and DVD’s but their seems to be a wider selection of gifts, wearable items and cult collectible toys on offer.
There was a wider selection of new paperback books for sale at hugely discounted prices and a good selection of graphic novels. The tills have been moved from the front window of the shop to a side wall.
The whole store seemed to have a more vibrant, contemporary and up to date look about it.
