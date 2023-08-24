In pictures: Take a look inside the newly re-opened HMV in Hastings

HMV is back at Priory Meadow in Hastings town centre following a closure of more than six months following the flooding in January.

The popular shop has been back for just over a week now and has changed quite a bit from how it used to look. We were quite impressed with the improvements, with the shop seeming to offer a wider selection than ever.

It still offers a wide range of vinyl, CD’S, and film media, including Blu-rays and DVD’s but their seems to be a wider selection of gifts, wearable items and cult collectible toys on offer.

There was a wider selection of new paperback books for sale at hugely discounted prices and a good selection of graphic novels. The tills have been moved from the front window of the shop to a side wall.

The whole store seemed to have a more vibrant, contemporary and up to date look about it.

