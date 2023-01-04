In Pictures: Ten famous faces who lived or were born in Chichester, Midhurst, Petworth and Bognor

From famous actors and actresses to authors and musicians, here is a list of just some of those who live, or lived, in Chichester, Bognor Regis, Midhurst and Petworth.
1. Kate Mosse
The novelist, non-fiction and short story writer and broadcaster was born in Chichester. She has written nine books and is most famous for her 2005 novel Labyrinth which has been translated into 37 different languages.
Photo: Getty Images
2. Hugh Dennis
The comedian, presenter, actor, writer, impressionist and voice-over artist became is well known for playing the role of Pete Brockman, the father in the BBC One sitcom Outnumbered. Alongside his two children and ex-wife Kate Abbot-Anderson, he lived in a small village to the north of Chichester before the couple split up in 2015.
Photo: Getty Images
3. Hugh Bonneville
The 59 year old actor who lives in West Sussex is best known for his lead role in Downton Abbey, as well as starring in films such as Notting Hill, and Paddington. In 2019, he was appointed as a Deputy Lieutenant of West Sussex.
Photo: Getty Images
4. Sir Patrick Moore
Moore was president of the British Astronomical Association; co-founder and president of the Society for Popular Astronomy; author of over seventy books on astronomy; and presenter of the world's longest-running television series with the same original presenter, BBC's The Sky at Night In his youth his family moved to Bognor Regis, and subsequently to East Grinstead where he spent his childhood. Moore died aged 89 at his home in Selsey.
Photo: National World