In Pictures: Ten famous faces who lived or were born in Chichester, Midhurst, Petworth and Bognor

4. Sir Patrick Moore

Moore was president of the British Astronomical Association; co-founder and president of the Society for Popular Astronomy; author of over seventy books on astronomy; and presenter of the world's longest-running television series with the same original presenter, BBC's The Sky at Night In his youth his family moved to Bognor Regis, and subsequently to East Grinstead where he spent his childhood. Moore died aged 89 at his home in Selsey.

Photo: National World