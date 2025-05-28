In pictures: Ten of the most magical places to visit in East Sussex

4 . Herstmonceux Castle

Herstmonceux Castle is a moated brick-built castle, dating from the 15th century, near Hailsham. It is one of the oldest significant brick buildings still standing in England. The castle was used for filming part of The Silver Chair, a 1990 BBC adaptation of one of The Chronicles of Narnia books. It is reputed to have a number of ghosts, including a ghostly drummer that walks its walls. The castle is host to a large medieval weekend in August of each year. Photo: supplied