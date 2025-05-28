In pictures: Ten of the most magical places to visit in East Sussex

Here we take a look at the some places that are out of the ordinary, many of them is beautiful locations with fantastic scenery.
Do you have a magical place in East Sussex that we have haven’t mentioned here? Let us know.
1. Smugglers Adventure, Hastings
Set in acres of hidden underground caverns, covert passages, and concealed tunnels of St Clements Caves, beneath the West Hill at Hastings, visitors will be able to discover more about the notorious Sussex smuggling industry. The attraction features 70 life sized figures, many Interactive displays and hands-on games and activities. Photo: supplied
2. Sheffield Park
Sheffield Park and Garden is a landscape garden five miles east of Haywards Heath. It was originally laid out in the 18th century by Capability Brown, and further developed as a woodland garden in the early 20th century. The Grade 1 listed attraction is owned by the National Trust and gives visitors the chance to explore landscaped gardens and lakes, surrounded by historic parkland and woodland. Photo: supplied
3. Pooh Corner, Ashdown Forest.
Pooh Corner is situated on the edge of the Ashdown Forest, East Sussex in Hartfield The perfect stop for either the casual visitor or the die hard fan of A.A. Milne's most famous creation, Winnie the Pooh and his friends. The classic stories came to life just a short walk away in the real 100 Acre Wood where you can also see the bridge where Pooh Sticks was played. Photo: supplied
4. Herstmonceux Castle
Herstmonceux Castle is a moated brick-built castle, dating from the 15th century, near Hailsham. It is one of the oldest significant brick buildings still standing in England. The castle was used for filming part of The Silver Chair, a 1990 BBC adaptation of one of The Chronicles of Narnia books. It is reputed to have a number of ghosts, including a ghostly drummer that walks its walls. The castle is host to a large medieval weekend in August of each year. Photo: supplied
