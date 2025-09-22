In pictures: The mellow autumn magic of the South Downs

Bright reds, orange and gold colours will soon start to appear and, according to Forestry England, the tree display will be even more vibrant than usual this year.

Very warm and sunny weather over the summer means that trees have produced more sugar in their leaves, transforming them into brighter colours.

It’s also a time when wildlife is busy – readying itself for the chillier months and some spectacular displays in the skies as birds flock en masse to colder or warmer climes.

To celebrate the start of autumn, the National Park is sharing some of the most breath-taking autumnal images from over a decade of South Downs photo competitions, as well as offering some

ideas for days-out.

The theme for this year’s photo competition – which has a top prize of £250 – is “Three cheers for 15 years: South Downs favourites” and they are asking people to share some of their most cherished

spots in the National Park.

Carlotta Luke, a Lewes-based photographer and one of this year’s judges, said: “Autumn is a great time of year to head out into the South Downs National Park to photograph. Now that the seasons are turning, the quality of light will be changing as well.

"We’ll be getting cooler misty mornings and soft, raking afternoon sunlight. Your favourite places may even be starting to sport some beautiful autumn foliage. Go out there with your camera and have fun!”

There are so many little facets of nature to capture on camera during the autumn months – the weird and wonderful fungi, the warm hues of the foliage, pumpkin patches, wildlife preparing to hibernate, and the mellow fruits of the season.

The golden hour is particularly special. The soft light during sunrise and sunset really does bring an extra dimension to the South Downs landscape, enhancing the rich colours and contours.

Why not combine a lovely autumn walk with some photography all the family can get involved in? The South Downs Park youth photo competition is still open until 31 October with some amazing prizes, including a family ticket to Marwell Wildlife and a GoApe adventure for two.

You could focus on macrophotography of leaves and lichens, broaden it out to show woodland scenes in dappled sunlight, right up to expansive, panoramic photography of the rolling landscape.

Or how about capturing a mesmerising murmuration of birds on camera? Find out all the details for the photo competition at www.southdowns.gov.uk/care-for/photo-comp/

1 . default Whispers of the Weald Autumn Mist at Mount Caburn in South Downs National Park by Sam Moore. Photo: supplied

2 . Autumn Path at Stansted Forest in South Downs National Park by Christopher Pearson. Autumn Path at Stansted Forest in South Downs National Park by Christopher Pearson. Photo: supplied

3 . Barn owl enjoying a rest on autumn hunt in South Downs National Park pic by Sarah Womersley. Barn owl enjoying a rest on autumn hunt in South Downs National Park pic by Sarah Womersley. Photo: supplied