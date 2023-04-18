In pictures: The shocking state of Hastings streets and roads

The appalling condition of Hastings roads and streets highlighted by Hastings Mayor Cllr James Bacon.

Cllr Bacon took pictures on a short walk around his ward recently and although he only walked up All Saints Street, in Hastings Old Town and streets in lower Clive Vale the poor condition was plain to see and is reflected in the wider town. He noted cracked and broken pavements with damaged kerb stones, a large number of potholes in the roads and graffiti.

Cllr Bacon said: “There were many issues, including fly-tipping and dog mess. I reported many pot holes, uneven pavements and broken paving slabs, via the East Sussex Highways (East Sussex County Council) reporting site.

“I also managed to report two broken street signs to Hastings Borough Council. Thank you to everyone who does report online. Please remember that you can also report these issues and their specific locations via MyHastings online.”

1 . Neglected streets A cracked and dangerous pavement Photo: supplied

2 . Neglected streets The poor state of the road surface in All Saints Street Photo: supplied

3 . Neglected streets Pothole around a sunken drain cover in Harold Road Photo: supplied

4 . Neglected streets Terrible state of the roads in the Old Town area Photo: supplied