In pictures: The Sussex beach hut sale that fans of the band Keane would love

Available with immediate vacant possession, the timber-built beach hut is situated on the beach towards the western end of the seafront, directly opposite the 'West Indies' flats and just a matter of yards from the Sovereign Light Cafe and a toilet block.

On-road parking is available immediately behind the hut. The hut measures 7'4 x 5'3, with covered canopy and timber deck.

Keane used the name of the cafe for a single from their fourth album Strangeland. They also filmed a music video there which premiered on 30 May 2012. The video shows band members strolling on the seafront surrounded by various dancers, acrobats, bicyclists and Heathfield Silver Band. The band members and all the performers meet outside the Sovereign Light Café at the end of the video.

The beach hut is being offered by Abbot and Abbot estate agents for £39,000. It is licensed by Rother District Council on an annual basis, currently at a yearly rate of £650, payable every January.

1 . The Sovereign Light Cafe, which is close to the beach hut The Sovereign Light Cafe, which is close to the beach hut Photo: supplied

2 . Bexhill beach hut for sale Bexhill beach hut for sale Photo: supplied

3 . Bexhill beach hut for sale Bexhill beach hut for sale Photo: supplied

4 . Bexhill beach hut for sale Bexhill beach hut for sale Photo: supplied