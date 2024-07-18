In pictures: The Sussex town that is pirate capitol of the world

Pirate Day has been a popular and colourful local event since 2009 and Hastings still holds the world record, previously held by Penzance, for the most pirates in one place.

Local people will be dressing up as pirates and taking part in a huge procession along the seafront, led by drummers and one of the Hastings giants.

Organiser Anton Burton-Windsor said: “It’s just a few days until the world-renowned Hastings Pirate Weekend. Over the years we faced challenges from Penzance, German, North Carolina and Virginia USA but 12 years on we are still the pirate capitol of the world.

“This much-loved and well-attended event in our town’s calendar promises to put on a great weekend of entertainment along the foreshore and beyond: from Rock-a-Nore to the Goat Ledge with much going on in-between.

“Hastings Pirate Weekend receives no direct funding from local authorities, but we are determined that this legacy and proud heritage are to be maintained for the years to come. Look out for the online programme and posters/flyers appearing this week and get your pirate attire on ready to join us over the weekend and for the Great Buccaneers Procession on Sunday 21st July, quite probably these isles’ largest procession of cut-throats and plunderers ever to be seen which will befit the Pirate Capital of the World.”

