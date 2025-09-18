In pictures: The Sussex town that was the birthplace of British motor racing

Road signs on entry to Bexhill were updated to recognise this important milestone in Britain's history. In addition, obelisks were installed along the town’s East Parade to indicate the start and finish lines of the infamous races, which had taken place there in May 1902.

In 1990, a small group of local motoring enthusiasts started the Bexhill 100 Festival of Motoring to commemorate Bexhill's motoring history. The event ran until 2002 and brought hundreds of thousands of visitors to Bexhill,

Former Bexhill Observer editor John Dowling was at the first event and has sourced these pictures from it. He writes: Memories of the heady days when crowds estimated at 60,000 over the weekend lined De La Warr Parade are encapsulated in a gift to Bexhill Museum.

The original Bexhill 100 Motor Show series was held between 1990 and 2002 along the course of the pioneering Bexhill Motor Trials of 1902.

Earl De La Warr opened what was then his private cycle-racing track in 1902 the first major motor sport event held in the UK.

The Trials attracted an international entry and were won at a speed of over 54mph by M. Leon Serpollet in his steam-powered car - nicknamed “The Easter Egg” because of its shape.

In an Observer interview M. Serpollet, “The eminent French steam automobilist,” said that at this speed he felt the very breath would be sucked from his body.

The first Bexhill 100 event on De La Warr Parade was timed to coincide with the centenary of the opening of the Sackville Hotel, headquarters for the 1902 Motor Trials. The organisers’ aim had been to headline Bexhill’s place in motorsport history.

So many folk attended that its success almost overwhelmed the event.

Headed by Sackville apartments freeholder Malcolm Mitcheson, the organisers went on to further annual success.

A by-product was construction of a replica of the 1902 event-winning Serpollet, now exhibited in Bexhill Museum’s technology gallery.

Because the original Bexhill 100 events were held on what was by then a public road, the organisers were not able to charge for entry. Rising costs and an increasing awareness of the health and safety risks of allowing matched pairs of veteran, vintage and classic cars to speed along De La Warr – let alone the stunt-car antics – ended the Bank Holiday series. The mantle of showcasing Bexhill’s part in motorsport history has since been successfully taken up by the Bexhill 100 Motoring Club with its annual August Bank Holiday shows in Polegrove.

Each year, the late Ron Storkey energetically created a photographic record of the De La Warr Parade events. His pictures were faithfully set out in albums by colleague Ken Pope.

Now Ken has generously donated three action-packed albums to the Museum. More than two decades on from the last seafront show, the albums are an illustrative time-capsule. Here are the Town Mayors of the time, the Carnival Queens, the massive crowds, stunt cars on two wheels, stately veterans, a dragster and event-opening distinguished guests such as racing legend Sir Stirling Moss.

