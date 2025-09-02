In pictures: The ten best autumn walks to enjoy in East Sussex

Included are places that don’t require an entry fee here, although you may need to pay for parking.

Ashndown Forest, Forest Row:

Ashdown Forest is famed as the Hundred Acre Wood from Winnie The Pooh, and home to Pooh Sticks Bridge. We recommend getting your wellies on and enjoying a game on the famous bridge, before exploring the vast heathland which comprises the largest public open space in the South East.

There are handy maps of different walks available on the Ashdown Forest website, and a visitor centre on site.

Hastings Country Park:

The country park spans a series of cliff tops and wooded glens, Head down Lower Coastguard Lane to enjoy views overlooking the sea. With endless skies overhead, don’t forget to look down. There are mushrooms and more to be spotted amongst the woodland glens. The Bale House provides information as well as a much-deserved hot drink or lunch.

Lake Wood, Uckfield:

Enjoy a woodland walk with a twist. This local beauty spot has woods and boulders surrounding a three-acre lake which is home to Kingfishers and other wildlife. With a cave-like boathouse and hidden paths, there is plenty to explore. Why not search for conkers amongst the horse chestnut trees and have a conker fight? Be careful though, as some parts can get quite water logged and muddy.

Brede High Woods, Battle:

A large wood full of diverse wildlife, Brede High Woods makes an excellent autumn walk. If you’re lucky, you may spot deer, red kites birds or even wild boar. Enjoy the many streams, ponds, and grassland in this ancient woodland.

Friston Forest, Seaford:

Sitting between Eastbourne and Seaford is Friston Forest, that beams with autumnal colour. Enjoy a walk on paths covered in rustling orange leaves whilst amongst towering trees. You can also follow the signs to see The Litlington White Horse which overlooks the River Cuckmere.

Gillham Wood, Bexhill:

Gillham Wood stands as a small yet enchanting oasis of woodland. The wood is a chance to reconnect with nature and enjoy the autumnal fauna that borders the winding trails. Keep an eye out for deer, rabbits, and a variety of bird species that call the wood home.

Ashburnham Place, Battle:

Known for its rich history, stunning gardens, and community activities, Ashburnham Place offers a unique experience for visitors. The estate itself has beautiful Georgian architecture and well-preserved gardens. The surrounding grounds have a woodland trail and lake to enjoy – perfect for autumn contemplation.

Arlington Reservoir, Polegate:

Enjoy an easy autumnal stroll around Arlington Reservoir, with its abundant wildlife and accessible trails. The reservoir offers several walking trails that cater to all fitness levels. The main circular route is approximately 1.5 miles long, making it suitable for families with young children. It can get very windy as you leave the wooded area, so take a good coat. Plan a trip to Arlington Reservoir.

The Cuckoo Trail:

The Cuckoo Trail is a well-loved walking and cycling route that stretches for 14 miles following a disused railway track, and goes from Heathfield to Shinewater Park. It passes through Horam, Hailsham and Polegate, so there’s always plenty to explore no matter the season. Whether you choose to do part of the route or the full stretch, this a great place to soak up those autumnal colours. The sealed paths and gentle gradient make this an accessible outing for everyone.

Cuckmere Haven, Seaford:

A well-loved walking spot all year round, it is worth visiting in the autumn. The accessible path takes you through grassland teaming with local wildlife with views of Cuckmere River. Enjoy the sights of the coastal cottages, the Seven Sisters cliffs and breathe in some vitamin sea. If you do head onto the beach, be sure to check the tide times and stay clear of the cliff bases. Cliff falls happen frequently and without warning.

Walking is good for well-being, With cooler temperatures, autumn is a great time of year to reap the health benefits of walking. You don’t need to hike for hours either. A brisk 10 minute walk provides lots of health benefits. Walking can also improve your mood by releasing endorphins and help you feel more mindful and connected with the present moment.

