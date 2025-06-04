The charming Old Town district has a mix of unique shops, quaint cafes and pubs and quality dining. It is home to two historic churches and a working fishermen's beacch.The charming Old Town district has a mix of unique shops, quaint cafes and pubs and quality dining. It is home to two historic churches and a working fishermen's beacch.
The charming Old Town district has a mix of unique shops, quaint cafes and pubs and quality dining. It is home to two historic churches and a working fishermen's beacch.

In pictures: The top 11 Hastings visitor attractions according to Trip Advisor

By Andy Hemsley
Published 4th Jun 2025, 11:17 BST
Updated 4th Jun 2025, 15:15 BST
Hastings has some great attractions that are enjoyed by local people and visitors to the town alike.

They range from beauty spots to unique and quirky museums and the great thing is that a good number of the ones mentioned here are free to enjoy.

There is sure to be something here to suit all ages and tastes.

Set in St Clements Caves on the West Hill, the attraction reveals the local history of smuggling, engaging with visitors of all ages. There are over 70 lifelike figures to discover in the atmospheric setting.

1. Smugglers Adventure

Set in St Clements Caves on the West Hill, the attraction reveals the local history of smuggling, engaging with visitors of all ages. There are over 70 lifelike figures to discover in the atmospheric setting. Photo: supplied

A compact maritime museum nestled among the historic Hastings Old Town net-huts. It tells the story of the Hastings fishing community. The centre-piece is a Hastings fishing boat. The museum is free to enter.

2. Hastings Fishermen's Museum

A compact maritime museum nestled among the historic Hastings Old Town net-huts. It tells the story of the Hastings fishing community. The centre-piece is a Hastings fishing boat. The museum is free to enter. Photo: supplied

A cave-set museum on Hastings sea-front with engaging exhibits on criminal history, a dog friendly ambiance and a collection of intriguing artefacts says Trip Advisor.

3. The True Crime Museum in Hastings is celebrating 10 years in business.

A cave-set museum on Hastings sea-front with engaging exhibits on criminal history, a dog friendly ambiance and a collection of intriguing artefacts says Trip Advisor. Photo: staff

The historic cliff railway in Hastings Old Town is the steepest funicular railway in the country. People can take a carriage to Hastings Country Park while admiring some spectacular sea views

4. The East Hill Cliff Railway

The historic cliff railway in Hastings Old Town is the steepest funicular railway in the country. People can take a carriage to Hastings Country Park while admiring some spectacular sea views Photo: supplied

