In pictures: The top 11 Hastings visitor attractions according to Trip Advisor

They range from beauty spots to unique and quirky museums and the great thing is that a good number of the ones mentioned here are free to enjoy.
There is sure to be something here to suit all ages and tastes.
1. Smugglers Adventure
Set in St Clements Caves on the West Hill, the attraction reveals the local history of smuggling, engaging with visitors of all ages. There are over 70 lifelike figures to discover in the atmospheric setting. Photo: supplied
2. Hastings Fishermen's Museum
A compact maritime museum nestled among the historic Hastings Old Town net-huts. It tells the story of the Hastings fishing community. The centre-piece is a Hastings fishing boat. The museum is free to enter. Photo: supplied
3. The True Crime Museum in Hastings is celebrating 10 years in business.
A cave-set museum on Hastings sea-front with engaging exhibits on criminal history, a dog friendly ambiance and a collection of intriguing artefacts says Trip Advisor. Photo: staff
4. The East Hill Cliff Railway
The historic cliff railway in Hastings Old Town is the steepest funicular railway in the country. People can take a carriage to Hastings Country Park while admiring some spectacular sea views Photo: supplied
