We asked you to share pictures of yourselves, your family and your pets all dressed up for Christmas.
We received so many fantastic photos – mostly of your pets!
See below for some festive spirit!
1. In pictures: These Sussex residents and their pets are ready for Christmas!
We're not sure it gets much cuter than this! Thank you to Clair Martin from Hastings for sharing this photo. Photo: UGC
2. In pictures: These Sussex residents and their pets are ready for Christmas!
Staff from Hastings-based business Tammy's Tails enjoyed their Christmas do! Photo: UGC
3. In pictures: These Sussex residents and their pets are ready for Christmas!
Olly Hammond, from Bexhill, shared this delightfully festive photo! Photo: UGC
4. In pictures: These Sussex residents and their pets are ready for Christmas!
Kelly Orchison, from Worthing, shared this photo of her Guinea pig wearing a Santa hat. Photo: UGC