In pictures: this ‘immaculate’ Haywards Heath house has been extensively upgraded for modern family life

A four-bedroom detached house in Haywards Heath is on the market for £1,100,000 through Jackson-Stops Lindfield.

By Lawrence Smith
Published 17th Mar 2023, 12:59 GMT
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 13:04 GMT

The family property in Wickham Way has been extensively upgraded with Cat6 ethernet and offers: a drawing/dining room with wood flooring and a woodburning stove; a rear garden; a hall, a sitting room, a newly fitted kitchen with Siemens appliances; a downstairs cloakroom and utility; four bedrooms; two bathrooms; a cloakroom; a boarded out loft; a fully upgraded water/heating system; a newly laid resin driveway; a garage, a landscaped front garden and an Indian sandstone patio in the rear garden, as well as a Victorian style orangery.

A spokesperson for Jackson-Stops Lindfield said: "Wickham Way is a lovely village street offering delightful family homes and this one does not disappoint. It's an immaculate property, within walking distance from the mainline station in Haywards Heath, full of natural light and sophistication, having been upgraded and redecorated by the current owners to an exacting standard."

Visit www.zoopla.co.uk.

There is a beautiful Victorian style orangery

1. Orangery

There is a beautiful Victorian style orangery Photo: Jackson-Stops Lindfield

The family property in Wickham Way has been extensively upgraded with Cat6 ethernet

2. Wickham Way

The family property in Wickham Way has been extensively upgraded with Cat6 ethernet Photo: Jackson-Stops Lindfield

The newly fitted kitchen has Siemens appliances, including an app controlled steam oven, a microwave combi oven and a warming drawer with underfloor heating

3. Kitchen

The newly fitted kitchen has Siemens appliances, including an app controlled steam oven, a microwave combi oven and a warming drawer with underfloor heating Photo: Jackson-Stops Lindfield

The family property in Wickham Way has been extensively upgraded with Cat6 ethernet

4. Family

The family property in Wickham Way has been extensively upgraded with Cat6 ethernet Photo: Jackson-Stops Lindfield

