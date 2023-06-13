NationalWorldTV
In pictures: This is why dozens of London Taxis were in Hastings on Monday

A convoy of around 50 London black cabs and support vehicles arrived in Hastings on Monday bringing disadvantaged children for a day out at the seaside.
By Andy Hemsley
Published 13th Jun 2023, 12:06 BST

The children and their carers were met in the Old Town by Hastings Deputy Mayor Heather Bishop and enjoyed free entry to local attractions before heading to the Azur in St Leonards for entertainment, food and a party.

​The Albany Taxi run has been coming to Hastings for many years. The charity was started in 1972 by a group of London licensed taxi drivers and has been going ever since. Their aim was to take some special needs children for a day out at the seaside for some fun and laughter. The event is supported by local businesses in Hastings.

The charity is supported locally by the Hastings Friends of Albany Taxi Charity. Alex Frear, from the Friends, said: “For many years, we have worked closely with the Albany Taxi Charity to enable London cabbies to take a day out to bring children with special needs and their carers on a day out to the seaside in sunny Hastings. The Hastings Friends of Albany Taxi Charity work throughout the year to help raise funds and organise the event.”

Albany Taxi Run 2023 to Hastings and St Leonards. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

1. Albany Taxi Run 2023 to Hastings and St Leonards. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

Albany Taxi Run 2023 to Hastings and St Leonards. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts

Albany Taxi Run 2023 to Hastings and St Leonards. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

2. Albany Taxi Run 2023 to Hastings and St Leonards. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

Albany Taxi Run 2023 to Hastings and St Leonards. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts

Albany Taxi Run 2023 to Hastings and St Leonards. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

3. Albany Taxi Run 2023 to Hastings and St Leonards. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

Albany Taxi Run 2023 to Hastings and St Leonards. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts

Albany Taxi Run 2023 to Hastings and St Leonards. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

4. Albany Taxi Run 2023 to Hastings and St Leonards. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

Albany Taxi Run 2023 to Hastings and St Leonards. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts

