In Pictures: Thousands of bikers arrive in Hastings for the annual May Day Run

The May Day Run first started in 1979 and is one of the most popular motorcycle rallies in the biking calendar. It's not an organised event but Sussex Police, Hastings Borough Council and marshals help to manage the traffic and parking.

Between 2010-2019 bike1066 worked with Sussex Police and Hastings Borough Council to help manage the May Day Run, as thousands of bikers arrived in the town, and then Covid hit and the next two years did not take place. When the restrictions eased and 2022’s event finally took place, bike1066 were no longer involved.

Howard Martin, founder of bike1066 the welcome to the May Day Run, said: "I am very proud to say that from 2010 to 2019 when bike1066 were managing the welcome we built up the event to attract up to 45,000 people on the 40th anniversary in 2018. That's more bikers in one day than attend the Isle of Man TT races in a fortnight. Unfortunately Covid adversely affected all live events and afterwards as the motorcycle market hit catastrophic decline we have found that continuing managing the event would be unviable. But we are very pleased that so many bikers still visit on that special day to keep the spirit of the May Day Run alive."

The main parking area is at Pelham Place car park, but motorcycles can be seen right across the seafront, The Stade Open Space and the town centre.

The May Day Run gives a much-needed boost to the local hospitality sector, and the event takes place on the same day as Jack in the Green, another well known May Day weekend event in Hastings, as all the locals well know.

