The event in Brighton, held to celebrate the Winter Solstice saw crowds line the streets to watch a colourful parade through the city’s centre.

A fireworks display was then held, together with a bonfire on the beach.

The festival is organised by community-led arts organisation Same Sky and marked its 30th event this year.

This year’s official theme was ‘Voyager’.

At least a dozen local bands, dancers and artists entertained onlookers to celebrate the shortest day of the year.

John Varah, artistic director of Same Sky, said: “This year’s theme was inspired by the 1977 Voyager probe launch and Carl Sagan's eloquent passage from the Pale Blue Dot*, whose relevance continues to grow each year.

“We forget our core humanity when caught up in the hurly-burly of needless conflict and want, when we’re weary with disasters of the past year. It is only when we reflect on the indifference of the universe and our smallness are we reminded that we are passengers on a spaceship earth, voyagers in time and space, and maybe not much else.”

Residents with handmade lanterns took part in the parade, which began on New Road and ended on Brighton seafront near the end of the ZipWire.

This year, the parade welcomed new members from the city’s deaf community for the first time, including Omeima-Arts.

Other artists and groups in the lantern parade included Manor Road Gym in East Brighton, Brighton Table Tennis Club, mASCot, Unified Rhythm, Rap ‘n’ Rhyme, BARCO, Woodcraft Folk and local Guides and Scouts groups.

Burning the Clocks is supported by Arts Council England, whose contributions have supported the high rising costs of materials, labour, and transport.

Organisers added Brighton Fringe, Brighton and Hove City Council, Brighton Winter Fayre Brighton Dome and Festival, and Sea Lanes have also made in-kind contributions to support the event.

