Firefighters from East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were called to Tideswell Road in Eastbourne after a car collided with the wall of a house opposite the Beacon Shopping Centre car park.

The fire service confirmed that the driver of the car as well as two people in the house required assistance.

Police and ambulance were also called to the scene, and photos of the incident showed four fire engines present at one point.

In a statement, a spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue said: “East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service was called at 7.05pm on 28 August to reports of a car hitting a wall in Eastbourne.

“Crews were sent to the scene in Tideswell Road.

“The driver and two occupants of the house needed assistance.

“Police and ambulance were also called to the scene.

“The car couldn't be easily removed from the building.

“Our Technical Rescue Unit and crews helped make the area safer before handing it over to the police to manage recovery.”

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: "“Emergency services were called to a report of a car having collided with a property in Tideswell Road, Eastbourne, at around 7pm on Wednesday (28 August).

“Three people – the car’s driver and two occupants of the building – suffered minor injuries.

“It is anticipated the road will be closed for some time whilst building surveyors assess the damage caused.

“Members of the public are unable to park in The Beacon shopping centre car park, at this time, and are asked to avoid the area.”

1 . In Pictures: Car crashes into wall of house in Eastbourne In Pictures: Car crashes into wall of house in Eastbourne Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

2 . In Pictures: Car crashes into wall of house in Eastbourne In Pictures: Car crashes into wall of house in Eastbourne Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

3 . In Pictures: Car crashes into wall of house in Eastbourne In Pictures: Car crashes into wall of house in Eastbourne Photo: Sussex News and Pictures