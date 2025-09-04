Tornado Twirl Stars Fun Day. Photo by Roberts Photographicplaceholder image
In pictures: Tornado Twirl Stars hold Fun Day at Hastings

By Andy Hemsley
Published 4th Sep 2025, 13:41 BST
Tornado Twirl-Stars Hastings held a summer Fun Day, at the Gibbins Memorial Field on August 31.

This not only finished of their season but celebrated the group’s 12th anniversary.

The event organiser said: “It was opened by the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Hastings. We also had great entertainment by Tornado Twirls stars, Dynasty Reign Cheerleaders, Chris and Pat’s line dancing group and the fabulous Phoebe played guitar and sang.

"We would like to say a huge thank you to Hollington united football for letting us use the area, free of charge. We would also like to thank Sword fixings for sponsoring our rain jackets and JT Embroidery for sponsoring our new car magnets.”

Pictures by Roberts Photographic.

