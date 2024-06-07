In pictures: Veterans commemorate D-Day in Hastings

Adding to the experience, a World War 2 Jeep equipped with a Bren gun made an appearance.
Attending the event was local man D-Day White, who was born on the day of the invasion and named after it. Also in attendance was former Hastings MP Michael Foster and number of former Mayors.
A short service was conducted by the Old Town Parish Priest and standards were presented.
The D-Day 80th commemoration flag was flown from the town hall.
Pictures by Roberts Photographic
Have you read? New gin distillery opens in Hastings
1 / 2