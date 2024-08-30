In pictures: Village comes together for Ninfield Pram and Cart Race

The event has been scheduled to take place on the May bank holiday but was postponed due to atrocious weather.
People were having fun for a good reason too as the Pram Race was fundraising for local causes – fireworks for Ninfield Bonfire Society and Aching Arms UK, which supports bereaved parents who have lost a baby.
Samantha Guard said: After it was postponed due to dreadful weather, fingers were well and truly crossed for a fine sunny day on Monday. Thankfully the few small showers soon passed, the Sun came out and it became a really lovely day
"Families who came up to the Blacksmiths car park thoroughly enjoyed the chaos of the races up and down Manchester Road, had some excitement with the games and raffle, a flutter on the runners and riders, an excellent burger or hot dog, and the chance to catch up with friends and neighbours for a natter over a pint or a prosecco. “Volunteers from both societies, Carnival and Bonfire, worked like Trojans all day, as well as setting up before and taking it all down afterwards. It all takes quite a bit of organising, and tiring at the end of the day. Well done and thanks to everyone.” Lee and Dan, helped by Lidja , once again had a queue for their brilliant barbecue. Thanks also to Jon and Georgia at the Blacksmiths for their support. “It's Ninfield Carnival Association 90th Anniversary next year, and we'd love people to join us in creating some special celebratory events throughout 2025. Please email [email protected] if you're interested in getting involved.” Winners: Juniors 1st -Freddie and Ralphie on ‘The Flying Carpet’. 2nd- Alice and Esme on ‘Motor Magnificent’. 3rd - Teddy and Rosie. Seniors 1st- ‘F 1’ Isaac and Casey. 2nd - Daisy and Sophie. Adults 1st - Damian and Brandon on ‘Granny's Revenge’ 2nd Ian and Dom ‘Carnival Kings’. Fun Walking Race: 1st - ‘Hunter Haven’, 2nd - ‘Teddy’. 3rd- ‘Michelle's Boys’. Hobby Horse Race: 1st - Natalie on ‘Sandy’ 2nd - Mia on ‘Sassy’ 3rd - Arlo on ‘Meadow’. Best Dressed Cart:
Joint 1st ‘Flying Carpet’ and ‘Granny's Revenge.’
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.