In pictures: Village comes together for Ninfield Pram and Cart Race

"Families who came up to the Blacksmiths car park thoroughly enjoyed the chaos of the races up and down Manchester Road, had some excitement with the games and raffle, a flutter on the runners and riders, an excellent burger or hot dog, and the chance to catch up with friends and neighbours for a natter over a pint or a prosecco. “Volunteers from both societies, Carnival and Bonfire, worked like Trojans all day, as well as setting up before and taking it all down afterwards. It all takes quite a bit of organising, and tiring at the end of the day. Well done and thanks to everyone.” Lee and Dan, helped by Lidja , once again had a queue for their brilliant barbecue. Thanks also to Jon and Georgia at the Blacksmiths for their support. “It's Ninfield Carnival Association 90th Anniversary next year, and we'd love people to join us in creating some special celebratory events throughout 2025. Please email [email protected] if you're interested in getting involved.” Winners: Juniors 1st -Freddie and Ralphie on ‘The Flying Carpet’. 2nd- Alice and Esme on ‘Motor Magnificent’. 3rd - Teddy and Rosie. Seniors 1st- ‘F 1’ Isaac and Casey. 2nd - Daisy and Sophie. Adults 1st - Damian and Brandon on ‘Granny's Revenge’ 2nd Ian and Dom ‘Carnival Kings’. Fun Walking Race: 1st - ‘Hunter Haven’, 2nd - ‘Teddy’. 3rd- ‘Michelle's Boys’. Hobby Horse Race: 1st - Natalie on ‘Sandy’ 2nd - Mia on ‘Sassy’ 3rd - Arlo on ‘Meadow’. Best Dressed Cart: