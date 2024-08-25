In pictures: Wet weather can't stop the fun at Haywards Heath Fire Station open day

Kicking off at 10.30, the wet weather did nothing to dampen spirits as visitors made the most of the event’s raffle, pizza van, coffee truck, and stands manned by a range of emergency service personnel.

Events like this give the emergency services a chance to reach out into the communities they serve. For firefighters at yesterday, that meant a range of high-octane events, including simulated fire drills, training tower exercises, a pump and ladder drill, and a number of opportunities for members of the public to get their hands on real firefighting equipment.

The open day took place as West Sussex Fire and Rescue looks to recruit a new swathe of retained fire fighters, who tackle emergency incidents alongside their regular everyday jobs. To find out more and apply, visit the West Sussex County Council website.

