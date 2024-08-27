Organised by Midhurst Town Council and taking place from 11am to 3pm in the heart of Midhurst old town, the event featured live music, plenty of stalls headed up by local businesses, street food, fun and games for the little ones and much more.

It’s a yearly tradition in Midhurst and residents weren’t about to let a few clouds and a little rain keep them from celebrating, with many of the activities moving indoors to the old Library and live music taking place in the Old Town Church, and a few stallholders braving the windy weather outside.

By 1pm, with two hours left to go, the wet weather subsided and the sun crept out, and street party-goers were busy making the most of the day’s offerings, with live music performed by Josh Eade, the Omar Hayes Quintet and more.

1 . In pictures: Wet weather can't stop the fun at Midhurst Street Party Image: Midhurst Town Council Photo: Midhurst Town Council